Malabo denounces French 'interference' over VP sentencing

The government of Equatorial Guinea has described the conviction of its Vice President, Teodorin Obiang as an ‘‘unacceptable interference’‘ by a French court.

In a press release published on Tuesday night, Malabo said it repulses acts of interference in its internal affairs by the French court.

It added that the government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea reserves the right to claim compensation for the damage caused to its high institutions and personalities.

The son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, responsible for Defence and Security of his country, was on Monday handed a three year suspended sentence by the Paris Court of Appeal.

The Vice president was also slapped with a 30 million euro fine for fraudulently building up a considerable heritage in France.

Obiang, 51, was found guilty of money laundering, misuse of corporate assets, embezzlement of pubic funds and breach of trust for sums estimated at 150 million euros.

His lawyers said they will appeal the ruling at the French Supreme Court.

