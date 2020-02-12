Kenya's Arap Moi to be laid to rest this Wednesday [Morning Call]

Kenya’s longest serving leader Daniel arap Moi goes to rest this Wednesday in Kabarak, northwest of his country’s capital Nairobi.

On Tuesday about 30,000 people packed a stadium in Nairobi, for the state funeral. Rather than mourning, many in the crowd celebrated Mr Moi’s life. The day had also been declared a holiday by

President Uhuru Kenyatta to honour Moi who dominated Kenyan politics during his 24-year presidency.