69 African migrants rescued by Spanish Navy at sea

A great relief for African migrants on a ship that arrived in the port of Motril, Spain.

The African migrants were rescued on Tuesday by the Spanish Navy after several hours at sea.

Among them were women and children who have endured a lot while missing.

We have been at sea for some time and it hasn't been easy. We've had a lot of difficulties. And we haven't eaten anything.

Dance Cameron, a migrant from Guinea recounts the ordeal.

“We left on Monday. We have been at sea for some time. From Monday evening until today. We have been at sea for some time and it hasn’t been easy. We’ve had a lot of difficulties. And we haven’t eaten anything”, he said.

For these migrants, it is the end of long hours of torture. The 69 migrants were reported missing on Monday while trying to reach Spain.

They are in addition to the 119 migrants recently intercepted by Spanish authorities in the Alboran Sea, east of the Strait of Gibraltar.

Last year, 26,168 migrants from North Africa arrived in Spain.

AP