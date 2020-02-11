Welcome to Africanews

Are the Grammys misrepresenting African music? [Morning Call]

UK born supermodel and actress, Naomi Campbell in a recently shared open letter to the Recording Academy also known as GRAMMYs stated that the position Afrobeats genre is being placed is something too worrisome and needs to be looked into.

Campbell urged the Recording Academy to reassess the categories in which the genre is missing. In the letter posted on her instagram page, she tells Nigeria’s Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, that the only reason he didn’t win the Best World Music Album category of the 2020 Grammy awards is due to lack of education.

Burna had lost the category to the legendary Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo who had of note dedicated her award to Burna Boy and all those who were projecting the new afrobeat sound.

“This doesn’t make him a loser”. He’ (Burnaboy) is always a winner in our hearts”, Campbell concludes in her letter which gained a lot of positive reactions on social media.

So how real is this? Are the Grammys misrepresenting African music? Rudy Kwakye, is the brand representative and founder of the Rave group based in Accra Ghana. He shares with us his perspective.

