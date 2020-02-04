Mauritania set to investigate former president Abdel Aziz [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mauritanian lawmakers have set up a commission of inquiry to “shed light” on the 11 years in power of ex-president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. The announcement was made at a plenary session of the Assembly in Nouakchott held late last week.
Go to video
When successors rebel against their mentors: Mauritania, Angola, Botswana
Go to video
2019 review: Africa elections – Botswana, Mozambique, Tunisia, Mauritania
01:39
Gambians who survived Mauritanian coast boat mishap repatriated
Go to video
Gambia probes 'national tragedy' as 60 nationals drown in Mauritania
00:57
West African leaders 'flood' inauguration of new Mauritania president
00:58
Mauritania frees blogger sentenced to death over Facebook post