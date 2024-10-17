Welcome to Africanews

UNHCR Goodwil Ambassador Theo James visits Mbera refugee camp ahead of COP29

British actor and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Theo James in Mbera camp in southeastern Mauritania.   -  
Copyright © africanews
UNHCR
By Rédaction Africanews

Mauritania

Mbera in southeastern Mauritania hosts thousands of Malian refugees. The United Nations refugee agency estimates Mauritania welcomes over 262,000 refugees mostly women and children from Mali.

UNHCR is heading to the upcoming UN climate conference to advocate on behalf of displaced people, and their hosts.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Theo James recently visited Mauritania.

"They've been forced across the border as a result of fighting in Mali. They're arriving in a place which is already stretched in terms of resources as a result of the climate crisis. So an already problematic situation has been exacerbated to the nth degree," the actor who is notably known for playing in the teen saga Divergent said.

"Refugees must be included in climate policy on the world stage," he added.

The UNHCR Goodwill ambassador met refugees, many of whom are spearheading local initiatives.

James whose grandfather was a refugee will represent the UN Refugee Agency at COP29 that will be held in Azerbaidjan.

COP29 takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November.

Additional sources • UNHCR

