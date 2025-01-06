Senegal and neighbouring Mauritania kick off gas production

crude oil
Senegal and neighbouring Mauritania have become gas producers, using the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim field which straddles the maritime border between the two countries.
British company BP, one of the businesses involved in the project, said in a press statement that it had ''started producing gas from the wells of the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA)'' field.
Along with BP, US group Kosmos energy, Mauritania's SMH and Senegal's Petrosen will also be using the field.
After six years of planning, the project's launch has been welcomed by Senegal's Oil minister, who described it as ''historic''.
It's estimated that the field will produce some 2.5 million tonnes of liquified natural gas per year.
Although the country won't match the production levels of the world's gas heavyweights such as Russia and Qatar, it's hoping to generate billions of dollars from the field in order to transform its economy.
Go to video
Controversy in Senegal: Minister Calls Riflemen “Traitors”
Go to video
Top 10 most indebted countries in Africa
Go to video
France's military is being ousted from more African countries. Here's why
02:20
Les Blues du Fleuve: Baaba Maal’s Festival of Music and development in Podor
00:50
$45 million to boost vaccine production in Senegal
00:53
Senegal PM says he will continue in his role despite speculation