Should AFCON be held every 4 years? [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Fifa President, Gianni Infantino, has proposed to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) that the Africa Cup of Nations be held every four years.

Infantino was speaking at a CAF seminar in Morocco focusing on the development of football competitions and infrastructure in Africa.

So, how has this been received? And how feasible is it really?

