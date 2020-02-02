Egypt takes precautionary measures against coronavirus

Officials from the World Health Organization in Egypt said they were working to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The virus has killed more than 300 in China, with cases reported in several other countries.

The WHO’s regional headquarters held a news conference in Cairo on Sunday on developments related to cases of the new virus in the Middle East.

We are working with them just to ensure that those students who are coming are healthy and they don't disseminate.

Abdi Nasir Boubakr is Infectious Hazard Management (IHM) unit team leader.

“As you know that there are a number of cases in the region, who are bringing back their students into the country. Egypt is one of them, Sudan, Morocco, Tunisia. We are helping them and we are working with them just to ensure that those students who are coming are healthy and they don’t disseminate, and they don’t spread the infection. And we are giving them the testing kits for them to test if any of these students are positive or negative”, he said.

Several countries have already taken preventive measures and are issuing recommendations.

Screening and controls have been intensified in some African international airports.

AP