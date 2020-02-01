Nigeria sets up committee on U.S travel ban

Nigeria
Nigeria has set up a committee to study and meet requirements set by the United States following the latter’s latest travel ban.
The committee will be chaired by the country’s Interior Minister, a statement from the presidency said Saturday.
‘‘Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United states and its international allies, particularly on global security issues’‘, presidential spokeswoman Femi Adesina said.
Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United states and its international allies, particularly on global security issues.
Trump’s latest travel ban will also affect Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea, Kyryzstan and Burma.
The ban excludes visas for tourism and business. It takes effect on February 22.
AFP
Go to video
US adds Nigeria, Eritrea, Tanzania, Sudan to Trump's new travel ban
00:50
Chad beefs up security near Nigeria border after attack
Go to video
Support Sudan now or regret later: UN tells US, World Bank, IMF
Go to video
Coronavirus: Ethiopian undertaking all China flights, Nigeria issues advisory
Go to video
Benin's Angelique Kidjo dedicates Grammy Award to Nigeria's Burna Boy