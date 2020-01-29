Welcome to Africanews

Algeria president holds meeting with military officials [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a meeting with country’s military leadership for first time since taking office in December.

The repression against the protest movement denounced by Amnesty International, securing the border with Libya or government-army relations. What exact message did the president want to send through this meeting?

Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid tells us more.

