Algeria president holds meeting with military officials [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a meeting with country’s military leadership for first time since taking office in December.
The repression against the protest movement denounced by Amnesty International, securing the border with Libya or government-army relations. What exact message did the president want to send through this meeting?
Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid tells us more.
