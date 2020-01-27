Congolese topflight football championship enters second phase [Football Planet]

Welcome to Africanews

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

AS Otoho keeps a steady 9 point clear off JST in the Congolese ligue 1 championship as the second round games kicked off last weekend across the country we will be revisiting the game between AS Cheminots and JST plus the current standings of the league table.

CAF inter club competitions narrow down to the final sprint as Wydad of Morocco, Zamalek of Egypt, Esperance of Tunisia and Raja of Morocco joined TP Mazembe and Sundowns to secure places in the quarter finals of the champions league, two more places to grab on the final group match.

We also speak with Steve Vickers from Harare Zimbabwe with updates in football.

Customarily we take you to Europe where African players as the case will be every weekend scored goals in some of the top five European leagues, Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho’s lone first half goal sees Leicester city through the 4th round of the FA Cup .

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

