Logistics, a key role in economy

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Where would we be without the transport, storage and distribution of goods? Richard Ballet, a senior member of the Congolese Shippers’ Council and author of “Logistical information processing, warehouse management”, published in 2019 by European university publishers, underlines the importance of logistics in the African economy, in particular.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

