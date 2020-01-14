Welcome to Africanews

Two armed groups to fight insecurity in central Mali [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

Two armed groups in the lawless Menaka region of central Mali signed an accord on Sunday to join forces to fight insecurity, stepping in where government and international efforts have largely failed.

Alexis Kalambry, the publishing editor of the Mali Tribune, tells us more.

