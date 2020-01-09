French telecom giant, Orange unveils Africa hub in Morocco

Morocco
French telecom giant Orange has inaugurated a new Middle East and Africa hub in Casablanca, Morocco.
The new offices will enable the group to transfer operational management of its African and Middle Eastern activities from Paris to Casablanca.
In Africa and the Middle East, Orange is benefiting from strong growth in mobile services, driven in particular by 4G and Orange Money, its mobile money transfer and payment service.
The French operator is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East, where it had 125 million customers as at October 2019 and 18,000 employees.
In 2018, its turnover in this zone was 5.2 billion euros, or approximately 12.6% of the group’s total turnover.
AFP
