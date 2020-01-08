Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Chad public sector workers launch strike [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

The Chadian public sector has been on strike since Tuesday in response to a call by the country’s trade union for the government to reinstate bonuses and allowances cut by 50% in 2016.

Barka Michel, the president of the trade union that called for the strike explains the strikers exact demands.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..