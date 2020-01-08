Chad public sector workers launch strike [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Chadian public sector has been on strike since Tuesday in response to a call by the country’s trade union for the government to reinstate bonuses and allowances cut by 50% in 2016.
Barka Michel, the president of the trade union that called for the strike explains the strikers exact demands.@NyashaKMutizwa
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Visit Chad, Botswana, Egypt in 2020: National Geographic
Go to video
Zimbabwe doctors reject 'return to work offer'
Go to video
South African Airways suspends all flights as mass strike looms
01:04
Zimbabwe fires 211 striking doctors
01:18
Zimbabwe police thwart 'better pay' protest, govt fires striking doctors
Go to video
Dollar-indexed pay: Zimbabwe workers protest govt failure