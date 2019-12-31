Algerian army claims foiling destructive plot in 2019 [Morning Call]

The Algerian army faced a plot in 2019 aimed at destroying the country, according to the army chief of staff Saïd Chengriha.

Chengriha said that the plot was aimed at “striking at the stability of Algeria, undermining the pillars of the state and pushing it into a quagmire of chaos and violence”. The military leader, however, did not elaborate on the nature of the plot or the parties behind it.

Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid tells us more.