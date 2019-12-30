Ethiopia 2020 general elections could make or break nation's democratic transition [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Despite Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s internationally recognized reforms, the nation’s intra party politics and increased ethnic tensions continue to raise concerns over its transition to democracy ahead of the May 2020 general election.
William Davison, senior Ethiopia analyst from the organisation Crisis Group, gives us his view on the current situation in the Horn of Africa country.@NyashaKMutizwa
