Trump hints at third term possibility, despite constitutional limits

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that some people are encouraging him to seek a third term in office, despite the U.S. Constitution's clear prohibition against it. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he had not explored the possibility but acknowledged that "they do say there’s a way you can do it."

While the 22nd Amendment explicitly limits presidents to two terms, Trump's remarks fueled speculation over his future political ambitions. When asked about a hypothetical rematch against former President Barack Obama—who also served two terms—Trump responded with enthusiasm. "Oh, I love that. That would be a good one," he said.

Trump also highlighted upcoming trade measures, particularly his push for "reciprocal tariffs," which he claimed would spark an economic resurgence. "I think it's something that is going to bring a lot of wealth back to our country—tremendous wealth," he asserted. However, economists warn that such tariffs could provoke global trade conflicts and strain relations with key allies.

The president further addressed Elon Musk’s role in his administration. Musk, currently designated as a "special government employee," has been advising on efficiency measures but is expected to return to his business ventures soon. "I think he's amazing, but he's got a big company to run," Trump remarked, adding that some of Musk's team members might stay on longer.