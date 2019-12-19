Welcome to Africanews

Madagascar mining chamber criticises plan to raise mineral taxes [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

To improve the contribution of the mining sector to the national economy, the Malagasy government is revising its mining code with a resulting increase in mineral taxes.

The draft law was rejected by operators in the sector who fear a decline in the country’s attractiveness if market access conditions for investors are tightened.

Malagasy industry researcher Zo Randriamaro underlines the sector operators’ concerns.

