Italy to take center stage in returning Libya to normalcy - FM

Libya

Luigi Di Maio, Italian Foreign Minister has stressed that the country has a key role in helping to secure peace in conflict riddled Libya.

The North African country has been marred by years of continuous civil war and a divided government, Italy has said it would launch a “special envoy” to Libya in a bid to end conflict in the country.

Italy hopes that the envoy would engage in “high level, constant dialogue with all Libyan parties” to “reach a ceasefire” in the country.

Di Maio said: “Italy must take its natural role back in Libya, which is the one of being the main communicator. I had the chance to also meet the Libyan Foreign Affairs Minister and the Deputy President of the Council and I told them that Italy wants to to help…

“… is on the frontline and with a special envoy and with a European initiative will give its biggest support to the Berlin conference and to the UN envoy (Ghassan) Salame to reach a ceasefire.”

Libya plunged into turmoil and two warring parties emerged after the 2011 civil war that ousted and killed long-time president Muammar Gaddafi.

