US urges G5 Sahel leaders to step up fight against jihadists [Morning Call]

The United States criticized countries of West Africa’s Sahel region at the United Nations on Monday, saying their leaders were not doing enough to ensure stability amid soaring jihadist violence.

Last week, hundreds of fighters attacked an army camp in Niger, leaving 71 people dead in the deadliest attack on the country’s military.

Chair of the African Security Sector Network, Niagalé Bagayoko speaks on the G5 Sahel’s renewed strategy to tackle increased violence within the Sahel.