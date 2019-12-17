Welcome to Africanews

US urges G5 Sahel leaders to step up fight against jihadists [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The United States criticized countries of West Africa’s Sahel region at the United Nations on Monday, saying their leaders were not doing enough to ensure stability amid soaring jihadist violence.

Last week, hundreds of fighters attacked an army camp in Niger, leaving 71 people dead in the deadliest attack on the country’s military.

Chair of the African Security Sector Network, Niagalé Bagayoko speaks on the G5 Sahel’s renewed strategy to tackle increased violence within the Sahel.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

