Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

COP 25: African climate concerns put on the back burner [Morning Call]

COP 25: African climate concerns put on the back burner [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

After two weeks of discussions, the UN climate conference closed on Sunday in Madrid with African demands not taken into consideration.

Executive president of the Network of Civil Society Organizations for the Green Economy in Central Africa, Nicaise Moulombi, explains why he thinks the continent is struggling to make its voice heard on climate matters.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..