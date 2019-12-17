COP 25: African climate concerns put on the back burner [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
After two weeks of discussions, the UN climate conference closed on Sunday in Madrid with African demands not taken into consideration.
Executive president of the Network of Civil Society Organizations for the Green Economy in Central Africa, Nicaise Moulombi, explains why he thinks the continent is struggling to make its voice heard on climate matters.@NyashaKMutizwa
