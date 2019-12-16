Welcome to Africanews

Cuban music brings back memories of Burkinabe revolution [Grand Angle]

In Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Cuban style music does more than induce twists and turns on the dance floor, it also brings back memories of the days of one-time President Thomas Sankara, who sought political inspiration from Cuba.

