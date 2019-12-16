Cuban music brings back memories of Burkinabe revolution [Grand Angle]

The Morning Call
In Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Cuban style music does more than induce twists and turns on the dance floor, it also brings back memories of the days of one-time President Thomas Sankara, who sought political inspiration from Cuba.
