Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

WHO tackles HIV drug resistance in Africa [Morning Call]

WHO tackles HIV drug resistance in Africa [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Growing resistance to HIV drugs in Africa is threatening the significant progress made in the global fight against the virus.

In an effort to reinforce the gains and end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners have unveiled a five-year plan to monitor, prevent and respond to drug resistance within the continent.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..