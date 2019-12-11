WHO tackles HIV drug resistance in Africa [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Growing resistance to HIV drugs in Africa is threatening the significant progress made in the global fight against the virus.
In an effort to reinforce the gains and end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners have unveiled a five-year plan to monitor, prevent and respond to drug resistance within the continent.@NyashaKMutizwa
