Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria: Ex-presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore re-arrested [Morning Call]

Nigeria: Ex-presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore re-arrested [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Human rights groups called on Monday for the release of a former presidential candidate facing treason charges who was re-arrested a day after being freed from detention on bail.

Omoyele Sowore, who ran against President Muhammadu Buhari in an election in February, was first arrested in August and has pleaded not guilty to charges of treason, money laundering and harassing the president.

Constitutional lawyer Liborous Oshoma explains the situation.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..