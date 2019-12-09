Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Niger: Ex-Boko Haram combatants complete re-integration programme [Morning Call]

Niger: Ex-Boko Haram combatants complete re-integration programme [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Some 110 former members of the jihadist group Boko Haram completed a de-radicalization programme and vocational training on Saturday in south-eastern Niger, near Nigeria, paving the way for their social reintegration.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..