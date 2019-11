U.S recalled its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington on Monday.

This is widely viewed as a signal of Washington’s displeasure over South Sudan’s failure to meet an extended deadline for forming a unity government – a critical component of a peace deal aimed at ending a bloody five-year civil war in the eight year-old nation.

War studies expert and deputy director of the ‘Enough Project’, Brian Adeba explains more about the current US-South Sudan relations.