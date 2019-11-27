Congo: nearly 7,000 cases of rape, violence reported in 2019

A one-stop centre in the Republic of Congo is providing comprehensive care for survivors of rape and violence.

Sofia, as we will call her visits the Single Window for the assistance of women, girls and children in the OCH district of Moungali in the capital, Brazzaville.

She said she was raped in 2018 when he was 18 years old.

At the single window in Brazzaville, we received 314 cases, including physical, sexual, economic and psychological violence.

“I had accompanied my friend to Mayanga to pick up the phone. When we arrived in Mayanga, we met the boy, he made us wait in the house. A few minutes later, they were now two people. They pushed us into the bed and raped us. They locked us in the house for two days and on the third day they released us. But they had taken all the money I had’‘, she told Correspondent, Rosie Pioth.

The center has recorded 314 cases of various forms of violence in the beginning of 2019.

“As a facilitator, our job is to inform, guide and support victims. At the single window in Brazzaville, we received 314 cases, including physical, sexual, economic and psychological violence”, said social worker, Kermelise Kibadi Bouesso.

The centre also works to defend cases of victims to ensure that justice is served.

The project is the initiative of Azur développement with support from the French Embassy and the Urgent action Fund on women rights in Africa.

Nearly 7,000 cases of rape and violence against women, girls and children have been recorded in 2019 alone across this Central African nation.