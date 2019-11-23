Dog adopts abandoned giraffe

A baby giraffe found in a comatose state after being abandoned by his mother is now recovering at The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Jazz, who was just two days old, when he arrived at orphanage, was rescued after being discovered by a farmer.

Orphanage caretaker Janie Van Heerden said was put on IV fluids to build up his strength and is now recovering under the watchful eye of his friend and protector, Hunter the dog.

Now two weeks on, it’s hoped Jazz will be soon well enough to leave the centre and return home.