Amnesty condemns Guinea over human rights abuse [Morning Call]

Amnesty International condemned on Wednesday “the deteriorating human rights situation” in Guinea since January 2015, including killing of dozens in protests as a presidential ballot fast approaches in 2020.
A report by the human rights group documented the killing of some 70 protesters and bystanders, as well as at least three security force members.
