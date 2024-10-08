Tension in Guinea over missing activists and transition issues

As the transition period in Guinea approaches its conclusion, uncertainty remains high and concerns are growing.

Fodé Baldé, an opposition leader, is sounding the alarm over the disappearance of political activists and the absence of a clear electoral timeline, highlighting breaches of the transition charter.

Reflecting on the commitments made on September 5, 2021, and the current situation, it is evident that the promises regarding human rights and the restoration of constitutional order have not been met.

In summary, the pledges made have not been honored.

In October 2022, transitional president Mamady Doumbouya announced that power would be handed over to an elected civilian government by the end of 2024, contingent on discussions with ECOWAS.

"We trust that General Mamady Doumbouya will fulfill his promises and resist the pressure to retain power, as history shows the consequences for those who have taken that route," said Baldé.

A major concern in Guinea is the issue of insecurity.

On September 27, military officials denied reports of gunfire in Conakry, labeling them as unfounded rumors.

However, this opposition leader asserts that fear is widespread across the country.

Currently, there is a tangible sense of fear in Conakry.

At the entrance to Kaloum, one can observe heightened security measures and newly acquired tanks.

It is hoped that these actions are aimed at countering potential terrorist threats.

Nevertheless, there are clear indicators of unrest.

During Guinea's independence parade on October 2, the only armed unit present was the special forces.

The opposition in Guinea is voicing concerns over the diminishing freedom of expression and the rise in abductions.