Congo: Les taureaux de Brazzaville win rugby championship

The competition kicked off on high gear on Saturday November 1 as the scourging sun welcomed the players on the artificial turf.

A round robing tournament that pitted all five teams against each other.

After day one games Les Intouchables rugby club finished 5th with 4 points

Congolies Rugby club got 11 points on 4th spot, while Stade de Brazzaville finished in 3rd spot.

The top two teams Les Taureaux de Brazza and Les Barbars de Pointe Noire were positioned for the finals.

An intimidating atmosphere, Sunday night the visiting bulls from Brazzaville take a step ahead of their opponents prior to the finals.

Then came hostilities. A tight scoreline that saw three points making all the difference in the championship.

The organizers of the competition say the goal has been attained and such championships will change the story of the sports in the country.

Les Barbar de Point Noire crashed in front of Les Taureaux by 12 to 15. A window to better prepare for the second edition which will likely be coming up next year but before that, they hope to file in a handful of players to the Red Devils who will take on the Indomitable lions in their next international rugby match.