Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

South African farmers turn to China to expand market

South African farmers turn to China to expand market

South Africa

Citrus fruit farmers in South Africa are hoping to expand their market into China.

The farmers hope to grow the Chinese market, which currently takes up about 10 percent of South Africa’s citrus fruit exports

“I think getting more exposure, naturally we will have more possibilities and opportunities. South Africa is focusing on producing good quality fruits, and we believe the Chinese markets still value good products, consumers appreciate good quality fruit as well,” said Hendrik Warnich, citrus fruit farmer.

South Africa is expected to export a record 137 million boxes of citrus fruit this year to more than 100 countries. More than 92% of the total income of the local citrus industry comes from exports according to Business Insider South Africa

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..