Mali: strike over arrest of elected officials in Bamako [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The inter-community mixed union known as “Grand Bamako” held a press conference this weekend in Bamako.
At the conference, the union announced a boycott of work from Monday 4th to Sunday 10th of November.
This it says was due to the imprisonment of some mayors or local elected officials in Bamako and the surrounding area.
