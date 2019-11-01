Magistrates on indefinite strike in Algeria [Morning call]

The Morning Call
In Algeria, magistrates are on an indefinite strike which has led in particular to the postponement of judgment in a trial for some persons arrested from protests and invariably now caused a prolonged detention for them.
So why are the magistrates on strike and what are the issues concerned?
01:33
Strike by Liberian health workers bites
Go to video
eSwatini public servants clash with police in salary protests
01:16
Sudan national strike rolls on: Junta head in Ethiopia seeking support
01:28
Sudan's Army General condemns 2-day strike
Go to video
Revolution continues as Sudanese red sea port workers go on strike
Go to video
Staff at Ghana's 5-star Mövenpick hotel strike over racist treatment