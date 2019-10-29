Guinea's govt crackdown and arrests of young men [Morning call]

Arrests of young men have continued in Guinea for over a week, including hundreds of nationals of neighbouring countries, which the Guinean authorities say present a threat to the country’s security.

The arrests come after deadly demonstrations last week protesting a planned change to the country’s constitution to allow for President Alpha Conde stand for a third term.

141 arrests were made in the suburbs of Conakry, and some 500 people mostly foreigners are reported to have been arrested in the areas of Guinea’s borders with Mali and Côte d’Ivoire.