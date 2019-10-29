Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Guinea's govt crackdown and arrests of young men [Morning call]

Guinea's govt crackdown and arrests of young men [Morning call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Arrests of young men have continued in Guinea for over a week, including hundreds of nationals of neighbouring countries, which the Guinean authorities say present a threat to the country’s security.

The arrests come after deadly demonstrations last week protesting a planned change to the country’s constitution to allow for President Alpha Conde stand for a third term.

141 arrests were made in the suburbs of Conakry, and some 500 people mostly foreigners are reported to have been arrested in the areas of Guinea’s borders with Mali and Côte d’Ivoire.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..