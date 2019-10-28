Start Lab, incubation hub for Congo's young entrepreneurs [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
On this episode, Agriculture is said to be directly responsible for at least 14 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to a global climate crisis. So, new solutions are needed and in Kenya, a tomato farmer is embracing one of these by using a fertilizer known as ‘Safi Sarvi’ to grow her crops.
And, can Congo produce the next big thing in the world of innovation and business? Start Lab, a private incubator that hosts innovative startups in different sectors and puts private offices, open-space,and coaching at their disposal thinks it can.
