Mozambique's president Filipe Nyusi re-elected into office [Morning call]

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi has been re-elected into office after a landslide victory in the country’s elections which took place earlier this month.

The official announcement made on Sunday by the Southern African nation’s electoral body revealed Nyusi won with 73% of the vote.

Ossufo Momade, the candidate for the main opposition party Renamo, trailed behind with 21.88 percent of the vote.

In a speech given to cheering supporters in the capital Maputo, Nyusi said he would further develop Mozambique and hasten the implementation of a two-month-old peace deal with Renamo — a rebel group turned opposition party.

