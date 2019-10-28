2020 Oscars: what's the fate of African movies? [This is culture]

The Morning Call
Africa has made a record 10 submissions for the 2020 Academy Awards popularly known as the Oscars.
The question is, will they be nominated? And will there be a win if nominations are secured?
In this Culture Episode, Claudia Nsono and Chinezez Ayaene, the Chair of the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee, discuss the Continent’s Oscars ambitions.
