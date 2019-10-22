Mozambique: opposition party rejects partial election results [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mozambique’s main opposition party has called for the country’s just concluded general elections to be annulled. Renamo accused the government of breaching a peace deal by using violence and intimidation on voting day.
The party claimed last week’s vote was rigged. The preliminary results of two-thirds of the ballots counted show President Filipe Nyusi leading with 75%, while Renamo obtained 20% support — much less than expected.
