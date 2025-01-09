Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returns from exile

Mozambique's main opposition leader returned from exile Thursday as security forces fired tear gas at hundreds of his supporters who gathered near the main international airport to welcome him home.

Venancio Mondlane was seen walking off a plane at Mavalane International Airport in the capital, Maputo. He had left the country in October following a disputed election that has sparked months of violent protests and thrown the country into turmoil.

Mondlane said he left Mozambique fearing for his life after two senior members of his opposition party were killed in their car by unknown gunmen in a late-night shooting in the aftermath of the election.

Police on Thursday also blocked roads leading to the airport after Mondlane said on social media earlier this week he would return to the southern African country. Tear gas drifted over the airport and surrounding roads and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Thousands of Mondlane's supporters were expected to gather in Maputo for his return, prompting the clampdown by security forces.

More than 100 people have been killed by security forces since Mozambique erupted in protests that Mondlane called for after the long-ruling Frelimo party was declared the winner of the Oct. 9 election. Mondlane and other opposition candidates accused the ruling party of rigging the election and international observers reported irregularities in the vote and the alteration of some results.

Mozambique's Constitutional Council upheld Frelimo's victory last month, making its candidate, Daniel Chapo, the president-elect. He is due to be inaugurated next week to succeed President Filipe Nyusi, who has served the maximum two terms.

Frelimo has been in power in Mozambique for 50 years since the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975. The party has often been accused of rigging elections since Mozambique held its first democratic vote in 1994. The latest street protests in several major cities have been the biggest threat to Frelimo's rule.