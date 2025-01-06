Exiled Mozambique opposition leader to return on January 9th

The Mozambique opposition leader who has been heading more than two months of deadly protests against disputed election results from outside the country announced that he would return this week ahead of the inauguration of the new president.

In a Facebook Live, Venancio Mondlane announced that he would be coming back on the 9th of January. Mondlane left Mozambique around October 21, saying he feared for his life as he challenged the results of the October 9 presidential election which placed him as runner-up to the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party.

President-elect Daniel Chapo is due to be sworn in on January 15.

Protests have broken out across the country with police stations, banks, and factories being looted and torched in the past few days.