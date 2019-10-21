Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: increasing rate of abuse of minors [Morning Call]

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari recently called for stricter laws against sexual abuse after a documentary showed a university lecturer propositioning a reporter posing as an underage student.

And most recently, the country’s human Rights Commission (NHRC) decried what it called the increasing cases of child sexual abuse in the north eastern Gombe state.

