Many starving people live in developing countries- FAO [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO on Wednesday October 16 known as the World Food Day, warned the number of people starving across the world is increasing at an alarming rate.

98 percent of 800 million people that are chronically malnourished are living in developing countries, it says.

So how can this be addressed?

