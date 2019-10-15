Kenya's Kipchoge, Cheruyiot, Uganda's Cheptegei nominated male athlete of year

Kenyan athletes, Eluid Kipchoge and Timothy Cheruyiot and Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei are among the 11 nominees for the IAAF male athlete of the year, athletics’ governing body said on Monday.

Kipchoge on Saturday became the first man to run a marathon in less than two hours, finishing a special marathon in Vienna in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

Ten winners from the recent world athletics championships in Doha also are under consideration for the global honour including Americans Donovan Brazier (800m), Christian Coleman (100m), Sam Kendricks (pole vault), Noah Lyles (200m), and Christian Taylor (triple jump).

Cheptegei won the 10,000m race in Dohga and also holds the world cross country title. Bahamas’ Steven Gardiner (400m), Sweden’s Daniel Stahl (discus) and Norway’s Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles) are also nominated.

Female nominees will be announced on Tuesday.

Fans may vote online on the IAAF’s social media platforms.

Athletes of the year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in November.

