Kenya's Kipchoge, Cheruyiot, Uganda's Cheptegei nominated male athlete of year

Kenya
Kenyan athletes, Eluid Kipchoge and Timothy Cheruyiot and Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei are among the 11 nominees for the IAAF male athlete of the year, athletics’ governing body said on Monday.
Kipchoge on Saturday became the first man to run a marathon in less than two hours, finishing a special marathon in Vienna in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.
Ten winners from the recent world athletics championships in Doha also are under consideration for the global honour including Americans Donovan Brazier (800m), Christian Coleman (100m), Sam Kendricks (pole vault), Noah Lyles (200m), and Christian Taylor (triple jump).
Cheptegei won the 10,000m race in Dohga and also holds the world cross country title. Bahamas’ Steven Gardiner (400m), Sweden’s Daniel Stahl (discus) and Norway’s Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles) are also nominated.
Female nominees will be announced on Tuesday.
Fans may vote online on the IAAF’s social media platforms.
Athletes of the year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in November.ALSO READ: Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge wins IAAF male athlete of 2018
REUTERS
Go to video
‘The best moment in my life’- Eliud Kipchoge, Marathon record holder
Go to video
Tough week for aviation in Africa: fatalities, near misses in DRC, Kenya, Senegal
01:30
Kenya's Kipchoge sets time for sub-two hour marathon attempt
01:02
Uganda lawmakers plan bill imposing death penalty to gay sex
Go to video
Uganda wants death penalty for gay sex
Go to video
Video: Ugandans cheer as Bobi Wine demonstrates why 'Museveni will fall'