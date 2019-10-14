Welcome to Africanews

Kais Saied to be Tunisia's next president [Morning Call]

Now, nearly 7 million voters were called to the polls for the second round of the presidential election in Tunisia on Sunday.

And at the end, the polls had recorded over 50% participation, a slight increase from the previous first round that presented a surprise with political outsiders, retired academic Kais Saied and media mogul Nabil Karoui emerging.

Kais Saied, an independent law professor is however now tipped by exit polls to win.

Polls carried in Tunisian media on Sunday projected that Saied would win between 72 and 77 percent of the vote.

