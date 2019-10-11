Congolese refugees in Tanzania return home [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Thousands of Congolese refugees are returning from Angola to the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), The first group of several hundred people were repatriated as part of a voluntary return, following the signing on 23 August of a tripartite agreement between UNHCR and the Angolan and Congolese governments.
In total, more than 4,000 refugees are expected to receive return assistance in the coming weeks.
