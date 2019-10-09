Global future development

The shape of the future global order, security and development will be top on the agenda at this year’s Rhodes Forum, with focus on Africa and global development. The 2019 Rhodes Forum taking place in Greece with the theme: ‘Global (dis)order: Towards dialogue-based worldviews’.

The Forum is expected to make a substantive contribution to current debates around Africa’s future as a pillar of the global order and driver of economic growth.

The president of Niger H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou in a keynote speech is expected to address more than 300 senior policymakers, diplomats, academics and business people from around the world. He will also participate in the Forum’s Focus on Africa panel to discuss how the continent can become a driver of global development.

Jean-Christophe Bas, CEO and Executive Board Chairman of the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute from the UK says the purpose of the forum is to address global development, challenges and opportunities to examine world order and dis- order and foster the emergence of dialogue based world views.