NJ Ayuk shares insights on Africa's oil and gas sector [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

How can African countries and societies get the most value from their resources? And what exactly can African leaders do to put their countries on a sustainable, profitable path? Oil has often been described by some as a curse on the continent with many countries producing engulfed in economic and political turmoil, that contradicts the expectation of prosperity.

